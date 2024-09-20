Typical Day in NYC: 81-Year-Old Punched in Head Walking Dog

I’d like to post this one story so you can get an idea of what happens in deep blue, lawless New York City every day.

A photo and a video were just released by the NYPD, urgently searching for a suspect who punched an 81-year-old woman in the head while she was walking her dog.

She was walking her dog on the Upper West Side, a very lovely area.

He is a male of medium build and light complexion. In other words, he’s probably not white.

He is 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, with black hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering on the front, black pants, white sneakers, and a brown jacket.

The criminals are out of control in Red towns since there’s no fear of punishment. Judt kidding. This 81-year-old woman walking her dog was sucker-punched in the head in Blue NYC. This is every-day life when you vote Democrat. pic.twitter.com/0oy3P1D9oF — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) September 18, 2024