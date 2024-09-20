Donald Trump Will Not Drop His Endorsement of Mark Robinson

Donald Trump is facing pressure to drop his endorsement of Mark Robinson, but he won’t—not yet anyway. He is very loyal, and we don’t even have all the evidence yet. We have a CNN report and a denial from Mark Robinson.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Robinson, currently the state’s lieutenant governor, posted a series of offensive comments on the message board of a pornography website called “Nude Africa,” including referring to himself as a “black NAZI!,” saying that he enjoyed watching “tranny” porn and revealing that when he was 14 years old, he spied on women in public gym showers. The comments were allegedly posted between 2008 and 2012 before Robinson was lieutenant governor.

When he was 14? Really? We’re going back to middle school?

In a statement, the Trump campaign did not directly address the underlying reporting about Robinson, whom the former president endorsed in March and has called “Martin Luther King on steroids.”

“President Trump’s campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving the country,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “North Carolina is a vital part of that plan. We are confident that as voters compare the Trump record of a strong economy, low inflation, a secure border and safe streets, with the failure of Biden-Harris, then President Trump will win the Tarheel State once again.”

On Friday morning, she told NBC News that reports that Trump is considering pulling that endorsement are “false.”

I don’t know what is true or not, but the Left has lied so much to denigrate the Right that I can’t take anything they say seriously. I like Mark Robinson’s agenda and the man he appears to be now. What do you think?