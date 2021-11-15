Madness! Schumer Calls for an End to US Fossil Fuel Industry

















As Democrats kill fossil fuels in the US, Biden begs our enemies, the OPEC world polluters, to increase oil production. OPEC has refused. As Biden Democrats kill pipelines in the US, they support pipelines for Russia and other enemies of the US.

Democrats are strong-arming investors to not invest in fossil fuels while they ban drilling on federal lands with nothing adequate to replace fossil fuels.

With that as a background, Chuck U. Schumer is calling for the reserves to be released to fool people into thinking they have prices under control.

And he’s insinuating the problem is our reliance on fossil fuels. He wants fossil fuels gone. He literally wants to have us rely on expensive, inadequate crap windmills and solar panels.

Watch:

Related















