U of C Could Be the Most Anti-White University in America

A student at the University of Chicago, a once-conservative school turned WOKE, tweeted about a new course titled, The Problem of Whiteness. You can imagine the anti-white racism the course espouses.

The student, Daniel Schmidt, has taken this up as a cause and explains that professors and students can’t resist or they will face serious retribution. That has proven true.

In January 2021, Professor Dorian Abbot, a tenured faculty member in the University of Chicago’s Department of Geophysical Sciences, took exception to the “no white men” hiring rules. That led him to post several YouTube videos criticizing his department’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee.

The professor faced severe backlash, deleted the videos, and said he was just a “science guy.”

EXCLUSIVE: At my college, @UChicago, a class called “The Problem of Whiteness” will be taught in the Winter. Since I began college a year ago, I’ve documented all the anti-white hatred I’ve seen on campus. Without a doubt, this is the most egregious example. *THREAD* pic.twitter.com/mdASZqYxlk — Daniel Schmidt (@RealDSchmidt) November 1, 2022

THE COURSE

The course Mr. Schmidt referenced in the tweet above is now the norm in his university and many others across the country.

According to The Daily Caller, the course description calls whiteness “a conspicuous problem within liberal political discourse” that has “worldmaking (and razing) effects.” Students will study material through the lens of critical race theory — the theory that views all interactions through the lens of race.

“Critical race theorists have shown that whiteness has long functioned as an ‘unmarked’ racial category, saturating a default surround against which non-white or ‘not quite’ other appear as aberrant,” the description reads. “This saturation has had wide-ranging effects, coloring everything from the consolidation of wealth, power, and property to the distribution of environmental health hazards.”

The people pushing this racist garbage are making a lot of money off it.

The white women teaching it are Assistant Instructional Professor Katie Hickerson and Teaching Fellow Rebecca Journey.

These two have decided this unproven subjective opinion is what the students must believe.

THE WHITES ARE SUPREMACISTS THEORY

The Left at this university is trying hard to make the Jan. 6th rally/riot with hundreds of thousands of peaceful Americans in attendance about white supremacy. There was nothing racist about that rally, so two history professors wrote a book claiming the attendees espoused the principles of white supremacy.

“Some in the white power movement—neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and others—openly espouse racist beliefs and conduct racist violence,” said Asst. Prof. Kathleen Belew. “But events like the Jan. 6 insurrection also involved people who would not themselves identify as white supremacists, but who espouse viewpoints that nevertheless uphold white supremacy.”

Talk about rewriting history. There was no insurrection. Out of hundreds of thousands of people, a relatively small number rioted. No one espoused any racist anything. These two women probably weren’t at the rally.

The University of Chicago is completely immersed in white hatred and anti-American Critical Race Theory. And whites are promoting it.

OPINION

I have my own theory about all of this. The hard left wants to destroy America as we know it and replace it with some form of totalitarianism where the Left gets to tell the rest of us what to do since they are superior in their own minds. To speed up the process, they have to take power away from the resistant majority, which happens to be white. They do that with racism and open borders, among other tactics.

Mr. Schmidt’s Twitter page is very interesting. He has an interview with Tucker Carlson posted.

