U of C Surveys: Rising Threats of Violence Are Mostly on the Left

According to The Guardian, the University of Chicago’s Project on Security & Threats (CPost) research center has conducted Dangers to Democracy surveys of American adults on political violence and attitudes towards democracy. These surveys took place since shortly after the January 6 riot at the US Capitol [that the Guardian incorrectly labeled an insurrection.]. They found the biggest threat is on the Left, significantly so.

Far more leftists see violence as warranted to get what they want.

While the article leaned heavily on angry Trump supporters, the results showed that far more Democrat leftists are radicalized and support violence.

“The number of Americans who believe the use of force is justified to restore Trump to the White House increased by roughly 6 million in the last few months to an estimated 18 million people, according to the survey conducted by the university in late June and shared exclusively with the Guardian.

“Of those 18 million people, 68% believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and 62% believe the prosecutions of Trump are intended to hurt his chances in 2024. An estimated 7% of Americans now believe violence could be necessary to restore Trump to the presidency, up from 4.5%, or 12 million people, in April.

Keep that figure of 12 million in mind.

“Democrats, however, expressed support for political violence for a different purpose. The survey found support for the use of force to coerce members of Congress to “do the right thing” grew from 9% in January to 17% – an estimated 44 million Americans – at the end of June, with the sharpest rise among Democrats. Support for violence to restore the federal right to abortion also increased during this time.’

Trump Supporters -12 million, Democrats 44 million!

For all the talk of Trump inciting people to violence, it is the Biden administration, the media, and some Democrat politicians whose rhetoric is far more aggressive.

Trump told them to “fight like Hell,” but not physically. He also told them to march “peacefully and patriotically.”

Democrats, from Biden to the newsrooms, lie and incite violence non-stop. They are bucking for Civil War, which would destroy us. We must not let that happen.

This report said that the Right is becoming more supportive of the use of force with every indictment against Trump.

I believe that is because the indictments are seen as politically motivated.

Did you know that even Jefferson Davis was never convicted of insurrection or anything? He lived to 81 and died from Bronchitis.

This doesn’t mean people will act on their views, as the Professor stated, but the American public is being radicalized. The Left appears far more threatening than the Right. Democrats are a threat to democracy.

h/t Christian

Related