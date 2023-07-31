Rep. Gaetz Furious About DOJ Trying to Arrest Their Key Witness

Representatives Matt Gaetz and Mike Johnson are calling for lawmakers to return to D.C. immediately to deal with the DOJ’s latest act of obstruction of justice. The DOJ is trying to lock up a key witness to the Biden crime family hours before his testimony.

“Two members of the House Judiciary Committee are now calling for lawmakers to return to Washington for immediate emergency hearings on the DOJ’s interference with Congressional Oversight,” Mr. Gaetz X’d. “Mike Johnson is an elected member of House Leadership (and one of the brightest attorneys in the House). This is all because Hunter’s problems and Joe’s problems merge with the testimony of Devin Archer. Time for Action. Right now.”

The DOJ is trying to have Devon Archer arrested in a separate case – that is on appeal -ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday. He plans to testify about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was Vice President and beyond.

No one is in danger because this potential white collar criminal is released pending appeals.

The US attorney in the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, issued a threatening letter on Saturday telling Judge Abrams to order Archer to go to jail immediately to serve a one year sentence for his fraud conviction.

While they are giving Mr. Archer until Wednesday to appeal, the threat was sent Saturday morning with his key testimony about the Bidens’ business dealings to take place on Monday.

“The DOJ is now actively committing the crime of obstructing a congressional investigation. @SpeakerMcCarthy@RepJamesComer @Jim_Jordan

“If Devin Archer isn’t in the witness chair Monday, we better haul every SOB at the DOJ before Congress EVERY DAY to make them pay for this.…”

We reported about this brazen DOJ letter earlier. The link has the transcript for the key updates by Rep. Colmer. Colmer gave a detailed summary on the following clip.

Speaker McCarthy responded on Twitter.

“A key witness in the Biden Inc. corruption scandal has confirmed he’ll cooperate with @GOPoversight investigators, despite the weekend filing by Biden’s DOJ. Anyone who tries to obstruct Congressional oversight will be held accountable. What is the Biden Admin trying to hide?”

