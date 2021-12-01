U of Penn’s Best Swimmer on Women’s Swim Team Is a Man

















The University of Pennsylvania put a man on the women’s swim team and he’s winning the meets, breaking records, and proving he can beat women.

That’s just great.

“Lia” Thomas, who spent November racking up first-place finishes and setting records, swam for Penn as Will Thomas for three years. After taking the 2020-21 season off, the biological man said he’s transgender and returned to compete with women.

She told Penn Today, “Being trans has not affected my ability to do this sport, and being able to continue is very rewarding.” [No doubt, so much easier to win.]

On Nov. 5th, Thomas won the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle in a meet against Columbia, according to SwimSwam.com.

The biological man contributed three first-place finishes and a second, winning the 200 free (1:46.92) and the 100 free (50.35) and contributing to the winning 200 medley relay (22.76 anchor) and runner-up 200 free relay (22.74 anchor).

On November 20th, Thomas blasted the number one 200 free time and the second-fastest 500 free time in the nation, breaking Penn program records in both events. Thomas swept the 100-200-500 free individual events and contributed to the first-place 400 free relay in a tri-meet against Princeton and Cornell in her home pool. Penn split for the day, beating Cornell 219 to 81 but losing to Princeton, 106 to 194, SwimSwam wrote.

This is ridiculous. She’s a man. It’s very unfair to women and deprives them of their rightful wins.

REACTIONS

Well of course women’s records are being smashed! https://t.co/tMBrgCLkXX Lia competed as male for first three years in #NCAA. This is not right! We need to return to #SexBasedSports! #SexNotGender to preserve fairness for female athletes. pic.twitter.com/AcDvx7MTIB — Linda Blade (@coachblade) November 30, 2021

1/Why would you enjoy such a ‘win’? It’s like a heavy-weight beating a middle-weight fighter. It’s like living in LaLa-Land. https://t.co/Sik3XMc9sj — Miroslav Imbrisevic (@Miroandrej) November 30, 2021

UPenn’s Lia Thomas in the old days, before finding a way to win that doesn’t involve training harder. https://t.co/e3cjWZWCxq — IsadoraBright #PRU Core Member Rebuilding HELP!!! (@BrightIsadora1) November 30, 2021

Princeton Sweeps Ivy Tri Meet; Penn’s Lia Thomas sets new program records https://t.co/02HO931fNV — SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) November 21, 2021

Related















