U.S. intel claims Russia and Iran tried to interfere in the 2020 elections, not the CCP









Now that the media helped get rid of Donald Trump, the media is admitting that Iran and Russia (not China?) tried to interfere in the 2020 election. That is according to a U.S. intelligence report, reports CNBC.

They claim China did NOT deploy operations to affect the outcome of the Trump-Biden election.

That just works so conveniently with the leftist narrative, one must wonder about the reliability of the report. It’s not what Ric Grennell or John Ratcliffe found.

Who knows if you can trust anything coming out of a politicized intelligence operation, but China didn’t have to. Their propaganda operation alone is enormous and visibly affected the election. One would have to be blind not to see it, especially with politicians echoing hatred towards then-President Donald Trump.

The intelligence report said there were no indications that foreign actors attempted to alter the U.S. ballots or vote tabulation.

This information goes contrary to some information coming from lawyers on the Right like Sidney Powell.

Will we ever know for sure?

In a statement, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., stressed that the report shows Russia remains the biggest threat to U.S. elections.

While China and Iran also “took specific steps related to U.S. elections,” Schiff said, they were at “a far less significant or systematic level than those undertaken by Russia.”

“We must be clear and direct with the American people that different countries have differing intents and capabilities, and are not equal threats to our free and fair elections,” Schiff said.

Schiff is a liar and he cannot be trusted. China is obviously the biggest threat to the United States.

Related