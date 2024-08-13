Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
UAW Files Charges Against Trump and Musk for Threatening Joke

M DOWLING
The United Auto Workers said that on Tuesday, it filed federal labor charges against Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The charges stem from their comments during Musk’s interview with Trump, which streamed on Musk’s social media platform X.

In their Monday night conversation, Trump praised Musk and said jokingly he would fire organizing workers, threatening to quit. Mr. Trump didn’t mention a name; it was the typical campaign speech.

They have no case. No company name was mentioned. It’s a frivolous suit by Harris-Walz supporters.

Musk didn’t even say anything. All he did was laugh.

The former president doesn’t have free speech, due process, or attorney-client privilege. Mr. Trump has no right to political speech. He doesn’t have any rights, and if he doesn’t, we never will.

The UAW is making its in-kind contribution to the socialist Harris-Walz team. If this comment threatens them, perhaps they are too weak to exist.

There is no such thing as mainstream media in America. We have far-left media in its place. They probably had their critiques written in advance, and they likely conferred or got the memo on what to say.

They, too, are making their in-kind contribution to Harris-Walz, the two commies.


