Biden-Harris Flew a Haitian In Who Raped a 15-Year-Old

A migrant from Haiti was flown into the U.S. by Biden-Harris. He wasn’t vetted. There is not way to vet them when they are flown in. He raped a 15-year-old handicapped girl in a hotel used as a shelter.

He was released on only $500 bail.

What an absolute failure by the Biden and Harris administration from top to bottom: 2023 Biden flew this Haitian migrant into our country on our tax dollars. In March he was arrested for raping a 15 year old girl at a shelter. He was then released on only $500 bail… pic.twitter.com/GEj12JpCem — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 13, 2024

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old illegal alien accused of raping a 15-year-old in Massachusetts. This was just weeks after local authorities released him.

Border Patrol admitted Cory Alvarez to the U.S. in June 2023. The illegal alien allegedly “violated the terms of his lawful admittance,” ICE said.

Alvarez was indicted by a grand jury in May after being charged with aggravated rape of a child in a Massachusetts shelter. He posted $500 in bail funds. He was released despite a detainer request from ICE asking law enforcement to hold the suspect.

Prosecutors originally asked for Alvarez’s bail to be set at $25,000, but the Plymouth County Superior Court decided against it, according to the Boston Globe. Officers say they apprehended the Haitian national near his residence in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday.

He had already pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Hingham District Court when he went before a judge in March.

Alvarez had been out on bail with GPS monitoring and was due in court on Tuesday. He was unable to appear after immigration officials arrested him based on a detainer. Attorneys said in court Tuesday that he is currently being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction.

They said they can’t let a dangerous man loose.