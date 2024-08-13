Minnesota Grandma Warns That Walz Will Take Our Rights Away

As communist and anarchist rioters burned Minneapolis down, a grandma was arrested and imprisoned for 90 days for violating Tim Walz’s Draconian lockdown orders. She tried to keep her business from going under. Walz shut down and destroyed her small business in 2021.

She told Fox News that he’s not the “cuddly, joyful coach.”

“This man will take your rights away.”

Five civil cases and two criminal cases were thrown at her for trying to save her business. She incurred tens of thousands in court fees and upwards of $100,000 in fines. They wanted to make an example of her. Mrs. Hanson was not even allowed to present her defense.

We have rogue DAs, judges, and prosecutors throughout the country.

Tim Walz and Keith Ellison destroyed her business and her life. She believes they like to go after women. They’re bullies.

Watch:

Lisa Hanson, a Minnesota grandma and former small business owner, recounts how she was slapped with ~$100k in fines and months in jail for trying to make a living by keeping her business open during Tim Walz's draconian COVID lockdowns. She believes America needs to hear her… pic.twitter.com/d772831j7w — Julia (@Jules31415) August 13, 2024