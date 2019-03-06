UC Berkeley Thug Appears in Court for Beating a Conservative on Campus

Zachary Greenberg made his first court appearance Wednesday for three felony charges. He declined to comment. He is the leftist who beat a conservative on the UCLA campus because he didn’t like the young man’s signs.

Greenberg violently assaulted Hayden Williams, a Turning Point USA official.

Williams was called up on stage by the President during his CPAC speech, and that had to burn the raging Democrat.

Hopefully, Greenberg will learn a lesson and refrain from violence in the future.

HAPPENING NOW: No comment from Zachary Greenberg as he makes his 1st court appearance on 3 felonies in attack on conservative activist at @UCBerkeley pic.twitter.com/gAKEJvLavb — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2019

Williams has a very fine lawyer and she was in court today.