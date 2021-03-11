Uh oh aide says Cuomo aggressively pursued and fondled her









Another accuser has provided details to the Times-Union of a very aggressive Andrew Cuomo who groped her against her will.

A person familiar with still another Cuomo accuser said the female aide was summoned to the governor’s mansion to help Andrew Cuomo with phone troubles. They were alone in his private residence when he shut the door, reached under her blouse, and began to fondle her.

The Times-Union first reported the details, and her name is being withheld.

The woman is much younger than Cuomo. She told the governor to stop. The aide said he had frequently flirted with her, and it was not the only time he touched her.

Cuomo has maintained he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone. Then this aide came along. It sounds like an assault. Until now, only Letitia James had Andrew Cuomo’s future in her hands. Now, maybe not.

