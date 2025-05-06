Uh Oh, Harvard Got a Letter from the Department of Education

Harvard refuses to follow the law and abandon its discriminatory DEI policies. It also coddled radical anti-Semites on campus as they nestled into public areas where they could freely torment Jewish students. They even promoted DEI worshipper Claudine Gay to the presidency. When she sat for a congressional hearing, she couldn’t tell Rep. Stefanik if calling for the genocide of Jews was against Harvard’s policy. Eventually, her rampant plagiarism became known, and they demoted her.

The university officials are racist against whites and Asians in admissions of students, hiring, and promoting staff.

President Trump took some of their grant money away and is threatening their tax-exempt status.

In their great wisdom, the university’s thought leaders decided this was their hill to die on. Their lawyers claim it’s their constitutional right to have grants, and they can do what they want because they are private. However, they’re not private if they take government money.

Another round of punishment is coming their way via the Department of Education.

Harvard’s Not Getting Any More Grants

Harvard has $9.6 billion in current federal grants, and President Trump is attempting to take $2.2 billion, which started the Harvard lawsuit. Now, Linda McMahon at the Department of Education announced that Harvard shouldn’t even bother applying for federal grants in the future because they will be rejected.

BREAKING: Education Secretary Linda McMahon just sent a letter to Harvard’s president telling them to “no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided.” “Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution” pic.twitter.com/piR3mpm1Gy — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 5, 2025

Sock It To Me

The letter from Secretary Linda McMahon at the DoE is great. It points to their inviting foreign students who engage in violent behavior and show contempt for the United States of America on their campus. McMahon mentions their failure in fiduciary responsibilities. Bill Ackman says they took $8 billion in debt.

Also noted is that Harvard scrapped standardized testing requirements and a normalized grading system. Now, because of their low standards, they have to teach remedial math at their acclaimed university.

Harvard’s management is responsible. It’s run by Obama political appointee Penny Pritzker, a leftist. She’s a catastrophic choice. Bill Ackman noted that Harvard has become a “political advocacy organization for one party” under her leadership.

I like the McMahon line about teaching their students to kill off the free market system they’ve used to insulate themselves.

“You have approximately a $53 billion head start, much of which was made possible by the fact that you are living within the walls of, and benefitting from, the prosperity secured by the United States of America and its free-market system you teach your students to despise.”

Judges will try to devise a defense to ordering the administration to give them grants, but it won’t hold water.

Harvard is intent on letting radicals destroy their university, and all they have to do is follow the law. The Supreme Court already said they can’t discriminate.

They must want to be leveled.

