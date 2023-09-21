Uh Oh, Kamala with Frogs, Pots, Parable, She Botches This

Poor Kamala can’t get her stories straight, not even the tale of the boiling frog. The tale of the boiling frog goes like this:

Urban myth states that if you put a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will instantly leap out. But if you put it in a pot filled with pleasantly tepid water and gradually heat it, the frog will remain in the water until it boils to death.

This is how Kamala tells the story:

What on earth is going on with Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris)? The frog, the hot water, the parable? What is going on? WATCHpic.twitter.com/OBKyqJxsFK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 21, 2023

Kamala has been losing staff again. She has a very high turnover rate, and more than a dozen high-profile aides have left. According to former staffers, the problem is that people don’t like working for her.

“Just last year, she saw the exodus of her main domestic policy advisor while her chief speechwriter departed after fewer than four months on the job. It was hardly surprising, given that a year earlier, Politico reported that Kamala Harris’ office was often rife with dissent, and it was even described as being ‘not a healthy environment.’ The problem was so great that even President Joe Biden’s team took notice,” the outlet 1945 reported.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses, and it’s an abusive environment,” a person with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run told Politico in June 2021. “It’s not a healthy environment, and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—.”

The Washington Post published a lengthy report detailing her management style as horrifyingly bad.

“It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody willing to do the prep and the work,” a former staffer said. “With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully, and it’s not clear why.”

MORE KAMALA CLIPS

She claims she takes prices going up seriously. But then she says, “I think it’s important to pay attention to the fact that prices need to come down in a number of areas, but we have been lowering the cost of living for so many people.”

I’d need the statistics on this.

Kamala Harris on the economy: “I think it’s important to pay attention to the fact that prices need to come down in a number of areas, but we have been lowering the cost of living for so many people.” pic.twitter.com/2BDGkjq3nz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

Young people don’t want to buy homes because the bad weather might wipe out the home???

Kamala Harris says young people are struggling with “climate anxiety” and “whether they should have children, whether they should ever think about buying a home for fear that it might be wiped out because of extreme weather” pic.twitter.com/x5nU5cnhwt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Should we be concerned about Biden’s age? Well, the weather…

Kamala Harris is asked if people should be concerned with Joe Biden’s age. She responds with nonsense about fighting the climate crisis. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/OPHnnAt5Aw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2023

She’s bringing down energy costs? What???

Kamala Harris claims she and Biden are “bringing down the cost of energy by helping people get rebates to put in, for example, a new HVAC system.” On average, Americans have lost more than $2,250 paying higher energy costs since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/Q5G0rEMA2w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2023

