Stacey Abrams Hates Georgia

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams declared Saturday that Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live,” despite owning at least two houses there, Fox News reports

“I’m running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state and what we want for each other and from each other,” Abrams said during a speech at the Gwinnett Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala in Norcross, according to audio posted by the Gwinnett Daily Post.

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live in,” she said.

Shouldn’t hating the state you’re running to lead be disqualifying? Why does she want to run a state when she hates many of the people in it. You know she does.

Actually, isn’t she the governor? She never conceded because she claimed she won the last election.

