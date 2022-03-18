Uh Oh, Tucker Carlson Spoke with Colonel MacGregor Again

The Left and fellow warmongers won’t like this segment with Tucker Carlson and Colonel MacGregor discussing Ukraine and Russia agreeing to a ceasefire or a peace deal.

What we can’t understand is why people are beating the war drums if peace is possible.

People can hate Putin and be upset for the innocent people in Ukraine, but we need this to stop. It’s causing needless death and destruction as well as serious long-term harm to our economy and the future of our dollar. This needs to be de-escalated if possible. As MacGregor says here, we have to learn to live with these people and stop going for regime change. That’s a failed policy.

Watch:

