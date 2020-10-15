Uh oh Twitter & FB! FCC will define Section 230 for you

Ajit Pai, the FCC Director, has just issued a major statement saying he’ll soon clarify the meaning of Section 230. Pai said the Commission’s general counsel advised him that he has the authority to define Section 230.

He said that the overly broad interpretations of Section 230 give too many protections to social media companies.

Pai will begin a rulemaking process clarifying the meaning of Section 230. He adds that while social media companies have a First Amendment right, “they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.”

Karma for Twitter and Facebook?

I intend to move forward with an @FCC rulemaking to clarify the meaning of #Section230. Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/LhUz5XMdSC — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 15, 2020