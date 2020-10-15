Uh oh Twitter & FB! FCC will define Section 230 for you

Ajit Pai, the FCC Director, has just issued a major statement saying he’ll soon clarify the meaning of Section 230. Pai said the Commission’s general counsel advised him that he has the authority to define Section 230.
He said that the overly broad interpretations of Section 230 give too many protections to social media companies.
Pai will begin a rulemaking process clarifying the meaning of Section 230. He adds that while social media companies have a First Amendment right, “they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.”
Karma for Twitter and Facebook?
I intend to move forward with an @FCC rulemaking to clarify the meaning of #Section230.
Read my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/LhUz5XMdSC
— Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 15, 2020
Many years and months too late and will be recinded by the Harris Administration.
They operate as if Hussein Hopenchange was still preezy of the steezy. They can’t have it both ways but if they declare publisher status it won’t end well for them.
O/T-Saw another Kamal/Groper sign in the nice subdivision to the south. Subdivision sectors are packed six deep in between US Highway and far suburban edge of major city road. I cut through several subs to get to the last remaining forest. They are welcome to pay higher taxes for the good of all. I’m sure that they can afford it.
At das Grocery prices on some of my favorite items are going up fifty cents or more a pop overnight which is why all the stocking up is going on.