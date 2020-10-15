“Impartial” debate moderator Steve Scully admits he lied about hacking

Steve Scully was chosen to serve as debate moderator of the second presidential debate, now canceled. He accidentally forgot to DM a message to vicious Trump-hater Anthony Scaramucci.

The message said: “Should I respond to Trump” after Trump said Scully is a Trump hater.

That let the world know that Scully, who is supposed to be impartial, was working with Trump’s worst enemies like a damn fool.

After the backlash, he lied and said he was hacked.

People really didn’t believe it and he had used the excuse before.

Now we know for sure he’s a liar. He admitted he lied and CSPAN suspended him until this passes over.

WTSP reported C-SPAN has suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about having his Twitter account hacked.

He admitted this week to his bosses that he had lied, feeling the pressure of attacks from President Donald Trump. That’s right, blame cowardice on Trump.

C-SPAN said it hoped to bring Scully back after some distance from the episode.

He’s a lying worm, a cowardly puppet of complete idiots like Scaramucci. He got what he deserved — exposure. His reputation that he was an unbiased, fair reporter is tarnished by his own hand.

All the debate commissioners are biased anti-Trump, even the Republicans. They’re establishment and Trump’s exposing them for what they are.

