UK Academic Wants to Compromise on Trans Females

The UK’s highest court recently declared that a woman is defined by biology, and people are weighing in, continuing the debate. One person who offered what he calls a compromise is politician Rory Stewart. He wants men who claim to be women to compete in women’s sports. Anything else is “unfair.”

Being a woman is not a ‘claim’, it is a fact. It is men who are making claims. I get the impression Rory Stewart thinks he is better placed to decide on what is fair and reasonable than the women who have been campaigning on this for more than a decade. Awesome condescension. https://t.co/o8FizzCFlk — Ursula Doyle (@suladoyle) April 27, 2025

Stewart, an academic and broadcaster, doesn’t want men who wear skirts beaten up in men’s prisons, so he thinks the decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis.

Stewart would agree to Gender Neutral bathrooms.

I think Rory should bug off. How about calling trans women what they are: men. Don’t make people participate in a lie.

What say you?

