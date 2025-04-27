UK Academic Wants to Compromise on Trans Females

M Dowling
The UK’s highest court recently declared that a woman is defined by biology, and people are weighing in, continuing the debate. One person who offered what he calls a compromise is politician Rory Stewart. He wants men who claim to be women to compete in women’s sports. Anything else is “unfair.”

Stewart, an academic and broadcaster, doesn’t want men who wear skirts beaten up in men’s prisons, so he thinks the decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis.

Stewart would agree to Gender Neutral bathrooms.

I think Rory should bug off. How about calling trans women what they are: men. Don’t make people participate in a lie.

What say you?


