UK Eco-Terrorist Protests an All-Electric Grand Prix in London

Just Stop Oil eco-terrorists in the UK ruin paintings, throw milk on items in grocery stores, glue themselves to pavements, and one dummkopf protested an all-electric Grand Prix in London.

A Just Stop Oil at the London E Grand Prix, yes its electric engine’s the crews don’t fuel the cars with oil, misguided twat. pic.twitter.com/nA7BmqBMit — Silvio Tattisconie 💎 ©™ 🇬🇧 (@SilvioTattiscon) August 1, 2023

The first video is long, but you can easily skip ahead. These kids, calling themselves “The Goon Squad,” investigated and dealt with the “Just Stop Oil” radical protesters. The Squad thinks Just Stop Oil is hurting the cause. The Goons want to stop oil also, but without aggravating everyone.

The Goons found out how the protesters operate and then planned how they’d stop them while wearing t-shirts saying, “Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off.”

The Goons think climate change is “the worst crisis facing” the UK today. Their efforts to not piss everyone off is good even though the cause is a hoax.

This is the solution they came up with:

Just Stop Oil terrorists tried to hold a banquet to celebrate their idiocy. Protesters disrupted the event with orange balloons that held releasing alarms. pic.twitter.com/APSfRiebUM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 24, 2023

People can’t get to work or home because of these eco-terrorists.

Angry working class man puts a posh ‘Just Stop Oil’ idiot in his place. pic.twitter.com/ahEc4UgUjk — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 25, 2023

This officer knows how to handle them.

The Just Stop Oil branch of the UK hysterics glued their hands to pavements last year, and some continue to do it. They get to punish themselves. Clown World!

This is a soap opera star and activist. This took place in December 2022.

😂🤣 bro glued his hands to the road and they want to sue the people that got him out! just stop oil seems to be an endless pit of stupidity. https://t.co/nhr7T3WWU4 — Alf Benny 🧢 (@alfbennymedia) July 30, 2023

