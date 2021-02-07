UK expert says restriction on gatherings to go on for three years, and masks too

Experts have warned that restrictions on large gatherings could remain in place for “the next few years” as the world learns to live with the coronavirus.

Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, told Times Radio that he “can’t see us suddenly having another Cheltenham Festival with no regulations again”.

“I can’t see us having massive weddings with people coming from all over the world, I think for the next few years those days are gone,” he added.

Prof Spector also suggested that basic infection control measures – including physical distancing, face masks and handwashing – should remain in place as they “don’t cost really anything to do”.

“I think we need to get used to that and that will allow us to do the things we really want to do more easily and more readily,” he said.

He wants to reinstated the rule of six allowing people to meet outdoors should be “definitely encouraged” around the same time as primary schools begin to return.

Bloomberg says it will be seven years before we get to 75% vaccine immunity, if there is such a thing.

