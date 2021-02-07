Batsh** Crazy! Biden admin might cancel ‘all of these pipelines’

The government has now set the precedent that normal life is a privilege they allow us to have, something that can be withdrawn at any moment, under any justification, with the expectation of nothing in return but grovelling obedience and vitriolic repudiation of any dissenters.” ~ Prison Planet

Joe Biden is very concerned about jobs disappearing but he’s the one killing them. In addition to inviting illegal aliens into the country to take American jobs, he’s destroying tens of thousands of jobs with his dictatorial assault on oil and gas.

All this man does is kill jobs.

In his defense, he probably didn’t know what he was about to say pic.twitter.com/ChVOagFjb8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2021

THEY WANT TO CANCEL ALL OF THESE PIPELINES

Democrat Govenor Gretchen Whitmer wants to cancel the Great Lakes oil pipeline for a bogus environmental concern she pulled out of thin are.

A reporter at Thursday’s press briefing asked Psaki whether the White House had the same plans for the Great Lakes oil pipeline that they do for the Keystone, not to mention a number of other pipeline projects.

“A number are under review,” Psaki said. “All of these pipelines are a part of what our team is looking at and assessing.”

Pipelines are the safest way to transport oil, but if they don’t have pipelines, Bidenista, Warren Buffet gets the contracts.

They are also destroying capitalism, probably by design. One Twitter users said: Everybody who’s able will be working from home cuz they won’t be able to afford ..This is Batshit crazy.

Eloquently put!

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki: Biden administration is considering canceling “all of these pipelines”https://t.co/UtvP07C8zr pic.twitter.com/YxtJzFGmZL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2021

