UK Goes to the Next Step: Considers Banning Social Media

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

The UK media is openly discussing banning social media. If it feels like Maoist China, that’s because it is. Are social credits up next? The excuse for silencing people is safety.

You can’t be innocent on social media in the UK. You may think sharing something is innocent, but it is potentially a crime. The Brits are scouring the Internet to find this sort of thing and imprison people.

GB News was banned in Wales because it is right-leaning. Wales can’t call itself a democracy anymore. The same thing is happening in Ireland, England, and Scotland.

The UK is done. They don’t have free speech.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments