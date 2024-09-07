Tren de Aragua Monster Nabbed in a Small Wisconsin Town

At least one suspected Tren de Aragua terrorist violently and sexually attacked a woman and injured a juvenile in the small town of 5400 people, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.

These monsters are everywhere. They’ve been coming into the country non-stop since at least 2022.

Suspect Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate, 26, of Venezuela, was booked into jail for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, two counts of Domestic Battery, Strangulation/Suffocation, Physical Abuse to a Child, Disorderly Conduct, and two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault. Coronel Zarate also had warrants through Dane County, WI, for Strangulation/Suffocation, False Imprisonment, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

Yet, he is still walking around and will likely get out of prison again. No one will deport him.

Two Tren de Aragua monsters in Aurora tried to kill someone along with two other gangsters and they are out of prison already.

This is the Aurora contingent. Will we even make it to November? And will Americans vote for more of this with Kamala? You may not like Trump, but you don’t have to. He has the right agenda, one that could save us.

The gang has been terrorizing Latin America for years. We must get them out of here. Only Trump and the GOP will do it.

Tren de Aragua became so powerful that they could kill the police without any repercussions. Recently, a Tren de Aragua monster said the gang in the US has permission to execute the police.

They were recently found in North Dallas.


