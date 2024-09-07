Apalachee High School Killer Had Issues with Transgenderism

Georgia Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray was bullied by classmates who called him gay, his father told detectives in an interview last year.

Colin Grey, 54, made the claims when the Jackson County Sheriff’s office interviewed him after the FBI received a tip that his son had threatened a shooting at his middle school.

“It was very difficult for him to go to school and not get picked on,” Colin Gray told an investigator, according to a transcript of the conversation obtained by DailyMail.com. CNN published the same report.

It went from one thing to another… I was trying to get him on the golf team… [they were like], “Oh, look, Colt’s gay. He’s dating that guy.”

“They just ridiculed him day after day after day.”

Gray, 14, is charged as an adult in the deaths of Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. Nine people were also hurt in Wednesday’s attack at Apalachee High School in Winder, outside of Atlanta.

The media has tried to hide the sexual issues. If he is transgender, he would be the 8th killer in a year who is transgender.

The media and some of these doctors are convincing mentally ill kids that their only problem is gender. It’s a sick ideology, trying to force children into transgenderism. The media has been trying to hide this, and it’s important information for people to have. They are trying to make him a politically right-wing person when he is a dangerous, mentally deranged child.

I don’t understand why the father bought him a gun and had guns in the house given the boy’s issues, but a lot of parents with disturbed children are in denial. Even when faced with reality, parents can deny it. It’s a startling thing to see.

During the same interview, Colin Gray said his son “gets flustered and under pressure” and “doesn’t really think straight.” “He knows the seriousness of weapons and what they can do, and how to use them and not use them.”

How many GenZ are becoming LGBTQIA because of the media and society trying to social engineer it?

I’m not sure what was meant, but something odd is going on with CNN changing the wording.

