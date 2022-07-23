Following Brexit, the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payment system, which British farmers have become accustomed to for 40 years, is being phased out. Downing Street came up with a new plan – The Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) that will roll out in full in 2024 with a trio of payments for sustainable farming, local nature recovery, and landscape recovery. ​

You can see the control it gives the government.

In light of that, the Government hopes to buy out older farmers who won’t do their bidding. They claim benevolent reasons – they are helping them out.

The UK government is offering to buy out old farmers willing to go for a new Government scheme that provides a lump sum payment.

Governments don’t operate from goodness and generosity. They operate from the desire for control. Governments want to grow larger and more powerful. That’s what they do.

They found a majority of old farmers who will appear willing to do it.

The scheme is one of many “reforms” by the Agricultural Transition Plan. They want a new, fairer farming system that works in the best interests of farmers now; we are outside the Common Agricultural Policy, representing the biggest changes to farming and land management in 50 years.

In return for their payment, farmers will surrender their entitlements and be expected to rent or sell their land or surrender their tenancy to create opportunities for new entrants and farmers wishing to expand their businesses. The Government has also been working in partnership with industry leaders, local councils, and land owners to design a New Entrants scheme to create real opportunities for new farmers.

Farmers could receive up to around £50,000 to £100,000 under this plan.

He said farmers who won’t accept this have to move on.

Over the past year, the Government has announced several schemes they say will support farmers to boost food production, alongside payments for actions that benefit our environment.

Given what is happening in Ghana, Sri Lanka, and The Netherlands, what do you think?

PAYMENT FOR DUMPING GAS-DEPENDENT FERTILIZERS

At the same time, the British government is offering cash incentives to farmers who move away from gas-dependent fertilizers.

“The significant rise in the cost of fertilizer is a reminder that we need to reduce our dependence on manufacturing processes dependent on gas,” Environment Secretary George Eustice said. The British government is pushing farmers away from gas because of their looney goals of eliminating fossil fuels with nothing to replace it. The gas-reliant fertilizers work. Some farmers want help with the rising costs of fertilizer. They told the BBC they are thinking about drastically scaling down crop production and warned of a “food crisis” should the price of fertilizer continue to rise. The government says the scheme is part of a wider package of farming measures. They, too, can be Sri Lanka. Again, that’s what they did in Ghana and Sri Lanka. We see how that is going. You can just smell the stink from the World Economic Forum in the air.

