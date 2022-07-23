Dems Block Bill to Stop Selling Emergency Oil Reserves to China

House Democrats on Wednesday shot down a GOP-led amendment that would ban the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Energy from selling oil kept in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to our enemy, Maoist China.

There were 219 House Democrats who voted to block the bill from going forward as gas prices remain more than $2 more expensive per gallon than when President Biden took office. That’s pretty shocking.

Rep. Valadao introduced the bill.

“It is irresponsible and dangerous for the United States to provide a foreign adversary with fuel that we need to keep here in the United States in case of an emergency,” Valadao said, promoting his proposal on the floor of the House. “It seems the Biden administration is helping to support China’s national security at the expense of our own.”

Democrats are entirely on board with the radical “transition” aimed at ending fossil fuels no matter the cost to Americans, Townhall says.

Selling oil from our reserves to our enemy is a deep betrayal.

“I just requested a vote on legislation that would stop the Biden administration from sending our Strategic Petroleum Reserves to China. Every single Democrat just voted to put China’s national security over our own, Rep. David Valadao wrote on Twitter.

