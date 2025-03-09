All HHS workers given $25,000 voluntary buyout offer

A source familiar with the situation told CBS News that all employees in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were notified Friday of the option to voluntarily resign in exchange for a $25,000 payment.

The department-wide email offered a “voluntary separation incentive payment,” the source said. Employees have until March 14 to reply.

Friday’s offer is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to slash the size of federal workforce and shrink the government’s budget through mass layoffs and financial cuts.

Federal agencies announced over 62,200 job cuts in February, surging U.S. layoffs to their highest mark since July 2020.

Last week, the Social Security Administration offered a similar buyout of $15,000 to $25,000 to its employees.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email