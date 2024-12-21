The UK’s unlikable Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants the United States to know what they think of us. He is sending Trump hater Lord Mendelson to the US as their ambassador. He said he wants to strengthen relations.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Chris La Civita, said about the appointment:

“This UK government is special,” he said. “Replace a professional universally respected ambo with an absolute moron – he should stay home! Sad!”

Lord Mandelson once described Donald Trump as a “danger to the world.” He said he was a “little short of a white nationalist and racist.”

Lord Mandelson now says he had never held such views about Mr. Trump. He claims he was merely describing the thoughts and feelings of British people.

That’s nice; pin it on the people.

This Doesn’t Sound Like He’s Quoting the People

He claimed that even those with a “sneaking admiration” for the president would regard him as “reckless and a danger to the world.”

It has now emerged that the former Cabinet minister previously warned against attempts to “make common cause” with the president-elect during his first term. He doesn’t share their values. Great diplomacy. The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement The comments, made in an interview with an Italian journalist in 2019, threaten to undermine Sir Keir Starmer’s campaign to boost relations with Mr. Trump as he returns to the White House next month. Ya think? The Prime Minister’s decision to appoint Lord Mandelson, a political ally, was designed to signal to the incoming US administration that Downing Street is taking engagement with the Trump camp seriously. What?? Lord Mendelson Has TDS He was quite explicit and not quoting the people in a 2019 interview with Alain Elkann on his podcast. Mandelson described Tory’s attempts to build relations with Mr Trump as disturbing. Lord Mandelson said: “I wake up today and discover that not only am I seeing my country, which I love, being forced out of its own European neighborhood, but is crossing the Atlantic to make common cause with an American president who is little short of a white nationalist and racist. “So you can imagine I am not very happy. This disturbs me greatly because it’s completely different from all my upbringing, whether my family or in politics, what I believe, and the identity I see for my own country.” When he’s not sounding like an “absolute moron,” he’s a stuffed shirt. Watch, she’s funny: Alex Phillips has a message for Donald Trump after Lord Peter Mandelson was announced as the UK’s next ambassador the the US.@ThatAlexWoman pic.twitter.com/tjN4KlZqgN — Talk (@TalkTV) December 20, 2024 He’s very creepy. In a staggering lack of judgement @Keir_Starmer has appointed Lord Mandelson as the British Ambassador in Washington. He was a regular guest at Jeffrey Epstein’s home in New York. pic.twitter.com/r10TN7ywvD — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) December 20, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email