Stopgap Funding Bill Passed the Senate & What We Won

Senators voted to pass a new version of a stopgap spending bill early Saturday morning after the midnight deadline for a partial government shutdown came and went.

The Senate advanced the third version of a short-term spending bill, and it will now head to President Biden’s desk, who has already signaled that he will sign it.

This comes after the House passed the short-term spending bill with 366 yes votes, surpassing the necessary two-thirds.

Since obligations of federal funds are incurred and tracked daily, agencies will not shut down and may continue normal operations.

Mike Johnson said Donald Trump backs the bill.

The Big Wins

FEMA gets $29 billion for hurricane relief

Farmers score $20 billion for disaster aid

Another $10 billion goes straight to farmers’ pockets for economic support

No more money for that State Department censorship outfit (the “Global Engagement Center”)

No protection for the January 6th Committee

Lawmakers won’t see a pay raise this year

