UK turns away 25 Afghan scholarship students over paperwork

















Another tragedy for 35 Afghans. The UK won’t let Afghan scholarship students have visas due to administrative concerns — in other words, paperwork. Scholarships gained by Afghan students to study in the UK were denied entry as paperwork can’t be completed in time.

The students are legitimate asylum seekers and are mostly women. The Taliban are forcing women into marriages. Girls as young as 12 years of age are being married off.

Most of them are women, not military-aged males who snuck across on boats. This is horrible. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 15, 2021

Literacy rate in Afghanistan today is only 43%, urbanization rate is 26%. When these pictures were taken those numbers were in all likelihood even lower. Despite this many gullible westerners look at these pictures and think they were representative of afghan women back then. https://t.co/j7OZgzuBHE — Yeyo (@RealYeyoZa) August 15, 2021

“I’m devastated after the news. All my dreams have vanished” A group of 35 young Afghans, selected among thousands of applicants for a prestigious scholarship, have been told by the British embassy in Kabul that it could no longer process their visas https://t.co/L2pd99OlDJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 15, 2021

