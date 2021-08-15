UK turns away 25 Afghan scholarship students over paperwork

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Another tragedy for 35 Afghans. The UK won’t let Afghan scholarship students have visas due to administrative concerns — in other words, paperwork. Scholarships gained by Afghan students to study in the UK were denied entry as paperwork can’t be completed in time.

The students are legitimate asylum seekers and are mostly women. The Taliban are forcing women into marriages. Girls as young as 12 years of age are being married off.


