Liz Cheney & the Left pin Biden’s latest disaster on Trump

















The Left is trying to put another Biden disaster, the flight from Kabul, on the former president. Donald Trump didn’t leave the country disastrously, Biden did. He didn’t beg the Afghan army not to hurt us and let us cut and run safely. Joe did. Trump had a backup plan, Joe Biden did not. As a result, he humiliated our army.

Liz Cheney, whose father was a driving force in the war in Afghanistan, had the unmitigated gall to blame Donald Trump, along with Joe Biden for Afghanistan. She would have us there another 20 years.

“The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies,” the Republican lawmaker wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Twitter users went after her immediately for obvious reasons.

The leftist Democrats are rampaging through Twitter blaming Donald Trump despite the months of Joe Biden insisting the 300,000-man army of Afghans would fight for a country that only exists as tribal fiefdoms, not as a nation with a national identity.

Joe Biden voted for the war in Afghanistan along with most of the Democrats. There is plenty of blame to go around.

As Charles Cooke says, Joe said these things out loud since July 8:

Spin it if you like, but President Biden said all these things out loud on July 8 of this year. https://t.co/bG71L3otGz pic.twitter.com/MKBNRk1Pln — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 15, 2021

Brennan: “Don’t you bear some responsibility for the outcome if the Taliban ends up back in control & women end up losing their rights?” Biden: “No, I don’t… Zero responsibility. The responsibility I have is to protect America’s national self-interest.”pic.twitter.com/1RtlV3s2wL — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 13, 2021

And 38 days ago:

36 days ago, President Biden told the American people that the Taliban would not take over #Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/FiG5pWsyey — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) August 13, 2021

An embarrassingly incompetent or dishonest Secretary of State:

Look at how appalling embarrassingly wrong Secretary of State Blinken was about the state of play in Afghanistan during his House testimony back in June. Either our leaders are bullshitting or our intel about the facts on the ground is a joke (or both!).https://t.co/tz8vCWcBPE pic.twitter.com/SvrtGqK3nP — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 13, 2021

We don’t criticize Biden for wanting out, just the way he left. And why didn’t he leave in 2014? Instead, the Obama-Biden-Clinton administration started an unnecessary war in Libya, destroying the country when they weren’t a threat.

Biden on Afghanistan in 2012: “We are leaving in 2014, period,” “The primary objective is almost completed, now all we’re doing is putting Kabul in a position to be able to maintain their own security” pic.twitter.com/m28slgZmb7 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 15, 2021

China’s happy. The CCP always embraces Islamofascists. They plan to recognize the Taliban immediately. Maybe it’s time for us to recognize Taiwan. The next Biden disaster overseas will be making us fully dependent on the Middle East for our energy as he destroys the energy sector back here at home.

Iran, China & Russia are laughing their butts off over this. So what happens when China swallows Taiwan, Russia moves on Ukraine & Iran takes Iraq? Biden goes on vacation. https://t.co/Nq2Y4XWiHC — Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) August 15, 2021

