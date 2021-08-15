Liz Cheney & the Left pin Biden’s latest disaster on Trump

The Left is trying to put another Biden disaster, the flight from Kabul, on the former president. Donald Trump didn’t leave the country disastrously, Biden did. He didn’t beg the Afghan army not to hurt us and let us cut and run safely. Joe did. Trump had a backup plan, Joe Biden did not. As a result, he humiliated our army.
Liz Cheney, whose father was a driving force in the war in Afghanistan, had the unmitigated gall to blame Donald Trump, along with Joe Biden for Afghanistan. She would have us there another 20 years.
“The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies,” the Republican lawmaker wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter users went after her immediately for obvious reasons.
The leftist Democrats are rampaging through Twitter blaming Donald Trump despite the months of Joe Biden insisting the 300,000-man army of Afghans would fight for a country that only exists as tribal fiefdoms, not as a nation with a national identity.
Joe Biden voted for the war in Afghanistan along with most of the Democrats. There is plenty of blame to go around.
As Charles Cooke says, Joe said these things out loud since July 8:
Spin it if you like, but President Biden said all these things out loud on July 8 of this year. https://t.co/bG71L3otGz pic.twitter.com/MKBNRk1Pln
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 15, 2021
Brennan: “Don’t you bear some responsibility for the outcome if the Taliban ends up back in control & women end up losing their rights?”
Biden: “No, I don’t… Zero responsibility. The responsibility I have is to protect America’s national self-interest.”pic.twitter.com/1RtlV3s2wL
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 13, 2021
And 38 days ago:
36 days ago, President Biden told the American people that the Taliban would not take over #Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/FiG5pWsyey
— POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) August 13, 2021
An embarrassingly incompetent or dishonest Secretary of State:
Look at how appalling embarrassingly wrong Secretary of State Blinken was about the state of play in Afghanistan during his House testimony back in June. Either our leaders are bullshitting or our intel about the facts on the ground is a joke (or both!).https://t.co/tz8vCWcBPE pic.twitter.com/SvrtGqK3nP
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 13, 2021
We don’t criticize Biden for wanting out, just the way he left. And why didn’t he leave in 2014? Instead, the Obama-Biden-Clinton administration started an unnecessary war in Libya, destroying the country when they weren’t a threat.
Biden on Afghanistan in 2012:
“We are leaving in 2014, period,”
“The primary objective is almost completed, now all we’re doing is putting Kabul in a position to be able to maintain their own security” pic.twitter.com/m28slgZmb7
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 15, 2021
China’s happy. The CCP always embraces Islamofascists. They plan to recognize the Taliban immediately. Maybe it’s time for us to recognize Taiwan. The next Biden disaster overseas will be making us fully dependent on the Middle East for our energy as he destroys the energy sector back here at home.
Iran, China & Russia are laughing their butts off over this.
So what happens when China swallows Taiwan, Russia moves on Ukraine & Iran takes Iraq?
Biden goes on vacation. https://t.co/Nq2Y4XWiHC
— Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) August 15, 2021
It wasn’t the Taliban that attacked us, it was Saudi nationals, including Bin Laden. Wasn’t it Bush / Cheney who allowed Saudis to leave on private planes. We have yet to learn all the details of 9-11.
I believe Biden also said the “Intelligence Community” concluded there wouldn’t be a problem. So, when will Those people pay the price.
Biden is right about sending forces all over for rights of women. We certainly Can’t save the world. But, “shaming”, is a stupid remark of epic proportions. I guess he just doesn’t understand religion, especially Islam. Those people are as dedicated as the Amish. Will you shame an Amish for not driving a car.
In the debate video, what did little Eddie Munster say in response.
Don’t tell me they actually put that flag up in Kabul. No wonder Biden begged them about the embassy.
https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKabul/status/1400060130243362816
Kabul
https://twitter.com/LNajafizada/status/1426852794175270915
Biden has been there at every disaster.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1426914837901291524
This just in from Wyoming-You’re Fired.
Trump was a private citizen when the Afghan tour was started so blame Shruby Bush and the taco bowls of love clan.
Trump told all tribal leaders behave or the USAF will pay a visit and it worked.
BTW-Would they even care about Taiwan were it not for semiconductors?
Infiltrating government positions, your agents have deliberately announced stupid policies, undermining public trust.
Hey Liz; It should have been no surprise how this failed. But When will One General’s head be on the chopping block.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afghanistan_Papers
It was said there were preparations yet we leave all this behind. Where are the US pilots. What an unmitigated disaster. But they can go back to Congress for new money to purchase more equipment.
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1426921158222491651
I saw a program on OAN about an Explosive team. There is a huge desert area filled with equipment no longer used, but working evidently, for the purpose of Blowing Things Up.