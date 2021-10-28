3 Reasons UK Vaccination Data Might Raise Some Eyebrows

















1.It Seems Like Vaccinated People Are Dying of All Causes 6-1 Over Unvaccinated

Raw Covid-19 Mortality and All Cause Mortality Data from the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that double vaccinated people were six times more likely to die of All Causes than unvaccinated people from the end of April to the beginning of July 2021, The Expose UK reported.

That suggests the vaccine will save you from COV for a while but then you are more likely to die from something else.

The data can be downloaded from the ONS in Excel format here.

Vaccine Surveillance Report Week 42 by M on Scribd

2. Another issue that The Expose UK sees as a potential side effect is AIDS, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

The last 7 Public Health England / UK Health Security Agency ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ report figures on Covid-19 cases show that double vaccinated 40-79 year-olds have now lost 50% of their immune system capability and are consistently losing a further 5% every week (between 3.9% and 8.8%).

Projections, therefore, suggest that 40-79 year-olds will have zero Covid / Viral defense at best, or a form of vaccine-mediated acquired immunodeficiency syndrome at worst, by Christmas and all double vaccinated people over 30 will have completely lost that part of their immune system which deals with Covid-19 within the next 13 weeks.

3. By Week 41, The Vaccinated Aren’t Doing As Well As the Unvaccinated

Then we have this chart which shows the comparison of cases of vaccinated and unvaccinated. Look at the last two columns for the 30 and over. It appears that the vaccinated are catching Delta at a greater rate than the unvaccinated by week 41.

