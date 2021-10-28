Democrat bills are really $7.5 trillion, they’re hiding costs

















The New York Post has looked at the alleged compromise bills. Instead of $3.5 and $1.2 trillion bills, Democrats broke down the $3.5 trillion bill to between $1.5 and 2 trillion.

The bill is actually $7.5 trillion. They are using gimmicks to get the programs in that will fundamentally transform the US economy into a welfare state but are putting a sunset clause on them to make it look like the bill costs less. They are betting no one would dare take the benefits away. Once you give a freebie to the people, they will revolt if you take it away.

For example, Democrats want this child care extension made permanent but will settle for a one-year extension. It will become an annual extension and it hides $1.3 trillion.

The White House has reportedly proposed three- to four-year expiration dates for other initiatives such as paid family leave, Medicaid expansion and new ObamaCare subsidies. A proposed new child care program — which a study by the left-wing People’s Policy Project shows could raise child care prices by $13,000 per year — would reportedly phase in slowly and expire after a few years. On the other side of the gimmick window, a new Medicare dental benefit would be delayed until 2028, and then have its costs jump once outside the 10-year scoring period.

Most cynical of all is the Democrats’ maneuver on the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction. The $10,000 cap is set to expire at the end of 2025, but House Democrats want to eliminate it immediately. So to “pay for” that immediate $90 billion-per-year tax cut, Democrats would actually impose a new SALT cap beginning in 2026 — count that future revenue as an offset — and then quickly cancel the tax before it ever goes into effect. In other words, they are creating entirely fake future policies in order to count the fake savings today.

Democrats are playing games so it looks like they are being responsible.

You had to know they would do this. They will kill the Golden Goose.

