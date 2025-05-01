Special Envoy to Ukraine General Keith Kellogg told Fox News on Wednesday evening that progress had been made with Ukraine and its European backers, saying Kyiv had now agreed to “22 concrete terms”.

They have agreed to give up land for peace. They don’t have any leverage to do otherwise.

Kellogg said: “People don’t understand how violent this war has been. Soldiers alone, when you combine the Ukrainian and Russian soldiers killed and wounded, we’re at 1.2 million. That’s an unheard-of number. We only had in eight years of war in Vietnam 68,000 killed.

General Kieth Kellogg stated on Fox that Zelensky is prepared to make territorial concessions to achieve a permanent ceasefire. Either Ukraine and the west are completely spent or the U.S. is bullshitting again in an attempt to by Ukraine 30 days. Both can be true as well. pic.twitter.com/r65SZJ69UI — ayden (@squatsons) April 30, 2025

MacGregor claims Ukrainian President Zelensky committed war crimes. I don’t doubt Russia did also. The war was a disaster.

How many people know Zelensky is not a true Ukrainian? He was born in Russia, speaks fluent Russian and is by no means a true Ukrainian. He has committed multiple war crimes and the media never touches this! — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) April 30, 2025

