Ukraine Agrees to Cede Land for Permanent Peace

By
M Dowling
-
4
28

Special Envoy to Ukraine General Keith Kellogg told Fox News on Wednesday evening that progress had been made with Ukraine and its European backers, saying Kyiv had now agreed to “22 concrete terms”.

They have agreed to give up land for peace. They don’t have any leverage to do otherwise.

Kellogg said: “People don’t understand how violent this war has been. Soldiers alone, when you combine the Ukrainian and Russian soldiers killed and wounded, we’re at 1.2 million. That’s an unheard-of number. We only had in eight years of war in Vietnam 68,000 killed.

MacGregor claims Ukrainian President Zelensky committed war crimes. I don’t doubt Russia did also. The war was a disaster.


