Hawk NSA Advisor Mike Waltz & His Deputy Will Leave the Administration

From CBS News: National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their posts in the Trump White House, according to multiple sources familiar with their departures.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich announced, “BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is out, along with his deputy Alex Wong. Additional names are likely to come. Expect to hear from POTUS on this soon, I’m told.”

BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are reportedly on their way out via Fox News This comes after the signal gate op that was recently launched on Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/xdug7dtgqT — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 1, 2025

The media suggests it’s over the Signal Chat fiasco, where far-left reporter Jeffrey Goldberg got information about attacks on Houthis via the app that was tied to Mike Waltz’s phone. Waltz wasn’t clear at first that he was responsible. Perhaps more information came out about Waltz’s ties.

President Trump said he wouldn’t fire anyone because the media calls for it. If it were up to the media, they’d get the entire cabinet fired, starting with Hegseth.

There are other reasons they could be leaving, such as his views on the wars. He wanted to bomb Iran. He is a hawk. Some suggest Steve Witkoff might take his place, and he is more peace-minded. Some take that for weakness.

Recently, Waltz and Witkoff exchanged opposing views.

The media was far more negative about Secretary Hegseth. They really want him fired. The media wants war, and most of the remaining Cabinet wants peace. I like Mike Waltz, but he is a warmonger.

The media reports that others will be fired because of poll numbers. Hopefully, that isn’t true because his poll numbers are due to tariffs.

