Ukraine Demands Israel’s Spyware, Iron Dome, and Security Guarantees

Ukraine is demanding Israel’s spyware, Iron Dome, and guarantees from any agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Nothing like asking Israel to give up their secrets and their safety for a nation – Ukraine – that helps support Iran.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Ambassador Korniychuk also demanded that Israel cut off all business dealings with Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s business dealings with Iran rose over 30% and reached nearly $2 billion. Iranian exports to Ukraine increased by 40%, Daniel Greenfield reports.

Basically, as Daniel Greenfield notes, “Ukraine is literally financing Islamic terrorism against Israel.”

Ukraine Wants Israel’s Spyware

According to Haaretz, Ukraine wants Israel to supply it with cyber offense technologies, including the now-infamous Pegasus spyware made by the NSO Group.

“We’re calling for more support from the Israeli side, both from individuals and companies alike,” Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said in a Zoom call Monday as the Russian bombardment of his country neared its fourth week.

In his speech to the Knesset the previous day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked Israel to supply Ukraine with arms. When asked if his country would also like Israel to arm it with cyber offense tools, specifically NSO’s Pegasus, Fedorov echoed his president’s comments. “Sure we would. We would definitely want it, and need it – it would be instrumental,” he said.

The Guardian and Washington Post both reported Wednesday that Israel has long rejected official requests from Ukraine to receive NSO’s spyware system.

This spyware could end up in Iran’s or Russia’s hands and make it easier to attack the nation.

Zelensky Also Wants the Iron Dome

Jim Geraghty at The National Review reports that on Sunday, Zelensky addressed members of the Israeli Knesset legislature and fumed that the Jewish state wasn’t doing enough to help his country in this most dire hour:

“You can mediate but cannot mediate between good and evil. I could ask why we are not receiving protection from Israel. Why are we not getting your Iron Dome, that would protect the Jews of Ukraine? Why hasn’t Israel joined the sanction regime against Russia?”

If Israel does this, the tiny nation of 7 million people will be angering Russia, a superpower. Russia is aligned with Syria, Israel’s neighbor. It’s unreasonable to ask this of Israel.

And Guarantees Too

More demands from the Zelensky government now include Israeli guarantees for any deal with Russia.

“The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Zelensky @andriyyermak, tells reporters Ukraine want also Israel to be among the countries that will give guarantees any agreement between Ukraine and Russia.”

How are they going to provide security guarantees to Ukraine? They have enough to do just to protect themselves.

Zelensky really doesn’t give a hoot about Israel and is obviously willingly putting them in grave danger.

