Dems Call for Justice Thomas’s Resignation Over His Wife’s Texts

Democrats are railing against Ginny Thomas after her email exchanges with Mark Meadows were released. But, whatever anyone thinks of the emails, they have nothing to do with her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas. He is not implicated in any way, yet they feel the need to smear his wife hoping it will land on him.

Ginny Thomas believes the election was stolen and asked Mark Meadows to push Sidney Powell’s Kraken theory in her emails. Meadows basically just said they’d keep fighting.

She’s entitled to believe whatever she wants.

THE UNFAIRNESS OF THE LEFT

Democrats want Justice Thomas to either recuse himself from everything tied to J6 or to resign.

Why won’t Democrats look at Hunter Biden instead? A Grand Jury is looking at the evidence against the President’s son. It is clear from the evidence that Hunter implicates his father, the Big Guy, the 10 percenter, in his pay-for-play schemes, some of which look illegal.

What about Eric Swalwell who allegedly slept with a Chinese communist spy?

How about Pelosi’s husband buying up Tesla stock while Nancy was pushing alternative energy. How about Dianne Feinstein pushing the Chinese communists while her husband cashed in? Then there is her chauffeur/aide spy? They are actually tied to conflicts of interest. In Justice Thomas’s case, there are no such evident conflicts.

You can’t indict a man for his wife’s beliefs and visa versa. It’s ridiculous. What Ginny Thomas did and believed has nothing to do with her husband unless someone comes along with evidence.

Let’s talk about refusing Joe Biden from all government activities based on his son implicating him in corruption.

As Justice Thomas recovers the left launches a vicious smear against his wife because of her beliefs. They ignore the potential crimes of their leaders. The Left has no shame.

