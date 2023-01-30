Ukraine Now Aggressively Pushes for Jets, Rockets, Subs

No sooner did the US and Germany cave on tanks to Ukraine when the Defense Minister aggressively pushed for jet fighters. I’m all for sending Japanese Zeros over to him.

Advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, wants even larger and more sophisticated weapons than long-range missiles, and main battle tanks.

Podolyak also wants Germany’s class of six 212A diesel-electric attack submarines, asking for one of them, and a German frigate, the Lübeck which was taken out of service last month.

During a Sunday interview, Oleksii Reznikov told CBC News chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton that he hoped that the new two weeks of discussions with European and North American allies over military aircraft would lead to commitments.

Reznikov said he had written a “wish list to Santa” and that on the list “remains jet fighters, fighter jets, aircraft and probably rockets … long-hand options to hit the Russians’ fuel depots, ammunition depots and their commanders.”

“For me, everything that’s impossible today [will be] possible tomorrow,” he said.

This is as our own military inventory is depleted.

Biden said we will be with Ukraine to the end. Do you want your children, your nieces and nephews, your loved ones over in Ukraine fighting for a corrupt country? This is as our country is invaded by millions. Their leaders will be the same fools who surrendered Afghanistan which is now a terror nation.

These people, all of them are short-sighted and care nothing about the people.

