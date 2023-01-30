Shadowy UK Military Brigade Spied on Citizens Criticizing Covid Responses

The 77th Brigade are soldiers, but they edit videos, record podcasts, and write viral posts. They wage information warfare

A shadowy military operation was launched in Great Britain to spy on Covid response critics and treat them as “enemies of the state.”

A British Army unit secretly spied on British citizens who criticized the Government’s Covid lockdown and other policies.

The Mail revealed that the U.K. government justified its domestic surveillance and censorship activities as countering “disinformation” and “harmful narratives… from purported experts.”

The UK’s “information warfare” brigade was part of a sinister operation that targeted politicians and high-profile journalists who raised doubts about the official pandemic response.

Wired UK writes that in explaining their work, the soldiers used phrases we have had heard countless times from digital marketers: “key influencers”, “reach”, “traction”. You normally hear such words at viral advertising studios and digital research labs.

They compiled dossiers on public figures such as ex-Minister David Davis, who questioned the modeling behind alarming death toll predictions, and journalists such as Peter Hitchens and Toby Young. Their dissenting views were then reported back to No 10.

As in the United States, the U.K. government justified its domestic surveillance and censorship activities as countering “disinformation” and “harmful narratives… from purported experts.”

“The information was then used to orchestrate Government responses to criticisms of policies such as the stay-at-home order when police were given power to issue fines and break up gatherings,” the Mail reported. “It also allowed Ministers to push social media platforms to remove posts and promote Government-approved lines.”

An Army whistleblower added: “It is quite obvious that our activities resulted in the monitoring of the UK population… monitoring the social media posts of ordinary, scared people. These posts did not contain information that was untrue or coordinated – it was simply fear.”

The whistleblower from 77 Brigade told the Mail: “I developed the impression the Government were more interested in protecting the success of their policies than uncovering any potential foreign interference, and I regret that I was a part of it. Frankly, the work I was doing should never have happened.”

The West is destroying itself. Our freedoms are going up in flames.

Related