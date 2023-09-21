Ukraine President Zelensky Injects Climate Change into UN Speech on War with Russia

by Mark Schwendau

Another chapter in the “New Normal” of Bizzaro World occurred yesterday as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky injected the topic of “climate change” into his speech before the United Nations in New York.

Some political pundits and journalists saw this for what it most probably was: Zelensky serving as a puppet to the globalists to lecture the world about climate change in exchange for increased wartime aid dollars.

“Thank God people have not yet learned to use climate as a weapon,” Zelensky said, “even though humanity is failing on its climate policy objectives. This means that extreme weather will still impact the normal global life, and some evil states will also weaponize its outcomes. And when people in the streets of New York and other cities of the world went out on climate protests, we all have seen them, and when people in Morocco and Libya and other countries die as a result of natural disasters, and when islands and countries disappear underwater, and then tornadoes and deserts are spreading into new territories.”

As bad and surreal as the above news story was, Tucker Carlson, once again, offered a riveting news story in an interview with retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor last month that most probably hit a little closer to the truth in the matter of Ukraine. Col. Macgregor is now the founder of the organization “Our Country Our Choice.”

Col. Macgregor reported in this interview that the war between Ukraine and Russia is happening in a way that is “just not reported in the West.”

When Carlson asked how he would assess and describe the current situation in Ukraine, Col. Macgregor said, “That’s an important question, and not enough people have good answers at this point. I think all of the lies that have been told for more than a year and a half about ‘the Ukrainians are winning, the Ukrainian cause is just, the Russians are evil, the Russians are incompetent,’ all of that is collapsing, and it’s collapsing because what’s happening on the battlefield is horrific.”

Col. Macgregor reported approximately 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in battle, and an estimated 40,000-50,000 Ukrainian soldiers now live as amputees. Ukrainian hospitals are filled to capacity. Col. Macgregor described how Ukrainian commanders are forced to surrender to Russia to ensure their wounded will live due to their inability to evacuate them for medical attention. He reported the Russians cared for the Ukrainian wounded very well.

Col. Macgregor stated, “Rather than admit that this is a terrible tragedy that should be ended on humanitarian grounds – if no other – that the killing should stop…We’re going to continue.”

Col. Macgregor reported he believes President Vladimir Putin has another 300,000 Russian soldiers ready should NATO and U.S. forces decide to join the fray.

OPINION:

The most interesting soundbite from Col. Macgregor came about 14 minutes into his almost hour-long interview. When Carlson asks what the Ukrainian objective is, the colonel responds.

“I think more and more Ukrainians just want to survive this. That’s becoming very, very hard, and Zelensky and the radicals around him are basically committed to fighting this war to the last Ukrainian. And, of course, I’m sure that Mr. Zelensky and his friends are anxious at some point to retire to their estates in Florida, in Venice, or Cypress to collect on the billions they managed to steal or siphon from all the aid we have provided. Remember, Ukraine is probably one of the most corrupt places in the world.”

One of the political objectives of the Donald Trump-supporting members of the House of Representatives has been to attain some form of accountability for aid money sent to Ukraine for this war effort. The Biden Administration has not provided any such accountability. We are talking money in the realm of $135 billion to date!

It makes one wonder if Zelensky isn’t blackmailing Biden for U.S. aid for past financial sins committed in Ukraine between 2013 to 2018. If we still had a functional DOJ and FBI, we might know the answer to this question.

One can readily suspect we have a culture whereby President Zelensky is being used by the globalists just as he is using Joe Biden and the free world… an increasingly wicked free world.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

