Victor Davis Hanson Outlines Trump’s Choices

Victor Davis Hanson spoke with John Anderson about the Donald Trump candidacy and examined Donald Trump’s choices going forward. He can be a tragic hero, and ride off into the sunset, or focus on the agenda he gave us. Or, he can concentrate on the wrongs done to him. Hanson says the latter “doesn’t matter now. What matters is the future of the United States and the world,” VDH told Anderson, who agreed.

“He’s putting himself into a paradox in an effort to get justice. Even if he were to achieve it, would be such a distraction and such controversy that his agenda would be overshadowed, and there’s people all over the United States that need that agenda.

“And so Donald Trump is going to have to decide which is more important to him – to be the leader of the Republican Party and to look ahead and not to do what he did in 2020 when he fixated on the election. He let the Georgia races, the two Senate races sort of, you know, he basically told his supporters that the vote won’t be valid…it distracted. So they elected two neo-socialists in Georgia of all places, and so that should have been a warning.

“So he’s going to have to get that message, to barnstorm the country and help these candidates, and not talk about what happened, and if he doesn’t take the responsibility to run on the agenda and to make sure that other people, other than himself win this time around, I think he’s going to be in real trouble.

“People who are running for office are going to tell him the 2020 election is history and to the degree that there is a legitimate criticism about the outcome, it was probably lost in March and April when their voting laws were changed, and that was not addressed by the Republicans.

“Right now we need to look at the future, and each moment that you go back there, you play into the fake narrative of an insurrection and fascism and that’s what they want you to do.

“The problem is with the Republicans that they are reactive. ‘Well, we’re not insurrectionists. You’re defaming us. We’re not fascist…’ they’re reacting to the news cycle, to these melodramas that are concocted, and it’s taken a lot of momentum … out of them.

“… at some point, some adult in the Republican Party is going to have to say, ‘Do your worst, and we’re going to do our best. We’re going to have a national agenda, and it’s going to be the antithesis of these disastrous two years, and we’re all going to be on the same page. And this is what we’re going to run on.’ And I think they’ll be OK.’”

They’re forgetting one thing. The Leftists plan to imprison Donald Trump. That will be the inevitable distraction. It will take up all the time and the money. It will be difficult to focus on the agenda, but Trump has been attempting to do that in his speeches.

