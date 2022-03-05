Ukraine Secret Service Kills Ukrainian Negotiator After Alleged Treason

Ukrainian Secret Service killed one of their own negotiators with Russia. Allegedly, he was suspected of treason.

The Russia-based Interfax News Agency reported that a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team was suspected of treason.

The Kyiv Independent indicated that the incident took place. Allegedly, the man was killed during an arrest attempt.

“During an attempt to detain Denys Kyreyev, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, the Ukrainian Security Service shot and killed him. He was suspected of high treason,” Honcharenko wrote on Telegram, according to Interfax.

“The [Ukrainian Security Service] had clear evidence of Kyreyev’s high treason, including his telephone talks,” Honcharenko said, citing sources he did not name.

Other sources say otherwise. They say that the rumour about SBU killing is fake as a deflection. This must be clarified by an official government source urgentlyhttps://t.co/l0YN4tf7OP — Fight Russian Aggression (@StandWithUA) March 5, 2022

