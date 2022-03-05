Israel PM Met Secretly With Russian President Putin

ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER MEETS WITH RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PUTIN

In a new development, the Israeli Prime Minister secretly visited Russia for talks with Putin. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Moscow today for unannounced negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed it.

Bennett offered to mediate the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting went on for over three hours and then the Prime Minister went on to Berlin. Germany and France coordinated the meeting amid “constant communication” with Ukraine. Bennett also spoke with Ukraine President Zelensky.

The U.S. isn’t involved from what we can tell.

Bennett’s pre-arranged visit to Moscow came as Russia presented new demands for U.S. guarantees that Western sanctions imposed on it would not damage its cooperation with Iran after a new nuclear deal is reached.

Biden is negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran in secret that caused three of Biden’s negotiators to resign. They said that Biden’s giveaways present serious national security threats. That certainly is enough to cause Israel serious concerns.

Bennett was accompanied by Ukrainian-born Minister Zeev Elkin, who joined previous meetings between Israel’s Prime Minister and Russia’s President Putin, as well as National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and senior political adviser Shimrit Meir.

It’s hard to have any hope but they did talk. There are a fair amount of Jewish immigrants in Russia.

