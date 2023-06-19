Ukraine Wants $40 Billion to Begin Rebuilding as a Green Industry

Ukraine wants $40 billion to fund the first part of a “Green Marshall Plan” to rebuild its economy, a senior Ukrainian government official told Reuters ahead of a summit this week.

It will be spent to rebuild the country GREEN!

The World Bank estimates Ukraine’s reconstruction will cost $411 billion, three times the country’s gross domestic product.

Giving the figure of $40 billion for an initial phase of reconstruction, Rostyslav Shurma, a deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, said the first focus would be the iron and steel industry.

They plan to build the industry with renewable industry.

Who is going to give them the $40 billion?

“If you have to rebuild, it is logical to rebuild green in line with new technologies… Our vision is to build a 50 million tonnes green steel industry in Ukraine,” he told Reuters.

They are currently in a war they ar not winning.

