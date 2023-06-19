Obamas Sign a Netflix Deal in Time to Influence the Election

The Obamas have a new Netflix deal. They will produce documentaries, docu-series, and features in a multi-year deal just in time to influence the election. Democrats are using all the same tactics they used before the last presidential election.

Perhaps Mrs. Obama will jump into the election. One never knows. Maybe Barack is running for his 4th term behind the curtain.

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Michelle Obama. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said Barack Obama. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

This clip looks like more of Obama’s cloaked Marxism with heavy racial overtones:

