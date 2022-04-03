Ukraine’s President Zelensky Accuses Russia of Genocide

Ukraine today accused Russia of genocide after mass graves and 20 bodies in civilian clothes were recovered from Bucha town. Russia denied the allegations, calling it ‘provocation’.

New Srebrenica. The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of 🇷🇺 animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/outzejdidO — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 2, 2022

Unfortunately, the media isn’t confirming any of this with their own reporting.

MSNBC did zero original reporting to corroborate any aspect of these events. They're just showing video and tweets provided by Ukraine government officials. But that hasn't stopped MSNBC host @AliVelshi from declaring "genocide" and repeating his insane call for NATO intervention pic.twitter.com/4hADX9Ns9M — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 3, 2022

Hello, world. My name is Daniel. I am not Ukrainian. But Ukraine has been my home for the last 9 years. This is what has happened, and is happening in Irpin, Bucha, and many other occupied cities. Rape. Genocide. Starvation. Abuse. Don't turn your back. Listen to their stories. pic.twitter.com/VK73B7Ialj — Daniel Broomfield 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@Brooms1989) April 3, 2022

Officials pointed to photos of bodies on a street in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv. One person photographed as a white cloth tying their hands behind their back.

“Indeed, this is genocide,” Zelensky told moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Russia has accused the photos in Bucha are “fake.”

But the photos have led to sharp condemnations from NATO, with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg calling them “horrific.”

Zelensky told Brennan that Russia’s offensive has represented “the destruction and extermination” of people of more than 100 nationalities in Ukraine.

As the world wakes up to horrific images of the devastation left behind by Russian forces slowly retreating from Kyiv area, Ukraine’s President @ZelenskyyUa tells us this is genocide committed by Russian forces. More on @FaceTheNation https://t.co/9AIYZwkdRg — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) April 3, 2022

