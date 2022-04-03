Ukraine’s President Zelensky Accuses Russia of Genocide

Ukraine today accused Russia of genocide after mass graves and 20 bodies in civilian clothes were recovered from Bucha town. Russia denied the allegations, calling it ‘provocation’.

Officials pointed to photos of bodies on a street in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv. One person photographed as a white cloth tying their hands behind their back.

“Indeed, this is genocide,” Zelensky told moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Russia has accused the photos in Bucha are “fake.”

But the photos have led to sharp condemnations from NATO, with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg calling them “horrific.”

Zelensky told Brennan that Russia’s offensive has represented “the destruction and extermination” of people of more than 100 nationalities in Ukraine.


