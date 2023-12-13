Ukraine’s President Zelensky Wants “Results”

Ukraine President Zelensky came away from his meeting on Capitol Hill insisting he wanted results.

“I got the signal — they were more than positive, but we know that we have to separate words and, in particular, results,” Zelensky said in a press conference alongside Biden. “Therefore, we will count on particular results.”

The GOP wants results at the border first.

The US supports their entire government – all the bureaucrats.

Biden signed off on $200 million in new military assistance during Zelensky’s visit, but lawmakers are unlikely to deliver until 2024 the president’s request for an estimated $61 billion in additional funding to assist Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, when asked to comment on giving up any Ukrainian territory as part of potential negotiations with Russia, rejected the idea outright, calling it “insane.”

Is it about time someone put a check on Biden’s spending?

BREAKING: Speaker of the House Rejects Biden’s $200M Military Aid for Ukraine | Zelensky Cancels Congress Speech.

pic.twitter.com/B6kUNo6qsV — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) December 12, 2023

“We are talking about human beings — they are being under torture, they are being raped, and they have been killed,” Zelensky said, “and those voices which offers to give up our territories, they offer as well to give up our people.

He continued, “I don’t know whose idea it is. But I have a question to these people, are they ready to give up their children to terrorists? I think no.”

REPUBLICAN GOALS

The Hill reporter Laura Kelly said Republicans are drawing a hard line. The hard-line is to insist the president follow our immigration laws they ignore.

“I’m ready and offered compromises already,” Biden said. “Holding Ukraine funding hostage in an attempt to force through an extreme Republican partisan agenda on the border is not how it works.”

Republicans said Ukraine funding is the first time they’ve had any leverage to control the border, and they’re not giving it up.

“I just don’t think Democrats appreciate, specifically, how committed Republicans are to securing our southern border,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) told The Hill.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of Senate GOP leadership, said it was important to hear from Zelensky directly and receive an update on the status of the war but that it did little to influence thinking among Republicans to relent on border policy reform.

“I don’t think it changed any minds,” Ernst said.

“The issue is not Ukraine, and it’s not President Zelensky. It’s our own national security at our southern border.”

“I have also made very clear since day one that our first condition on any national security supplemental spending package is about our own national security first,” Speaker Johnson said.

This is happening right now on our border as Biden is hosting Zelensky in the Oval Office. Nothing short of treason.

pic.twitter.com/te6sewQf0M — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 12, 2023

