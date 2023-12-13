The Pope Begs Theologians, “Please De-Masculinize the Church”

The Red Pope recently received members of the International Theological Commission (ITC) at the Vatican, where he told the gathering of theologians that “the Church is a woman.” He said the Church is “female” and needs to be “demasculinized.”
I always think of God the Father and Jesus Christ as the head of the church, and they are masculine men. I was taught the body of the Church is everyone. To me, the church is neutral. That’s what I was taught in Catholic school from PK through College.
The ITC was established by Pope Paul VI within the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 1969 to assist the Vatican in examining crucial doctrinal issues. It consists, at any given time, of 30 theologians who serve a five-year term on the Commission. Women have served on the panel since 2004, but never more than two at a time until 2014, when Pope Francis named a record five women to the ITC. In the current membership of the Commission, five again are women.
Okay, that should be enough feminizing, but no, he wants more.
“We must progress on this! Women have a different capacity for theological reflection than we men,” the Pope said. “At the next meeting of the nine Cardinals, we will reflect on the female dimension of the Church.”
“The Church is female,” Francis reiterated, “and if we do not understand what a woman is, what the theology of a woman is, we will never understand what the Church is. One of our great sins has been masculinizing the Church. And this is not resolved through ministerial means; that’s another thing. It is resolved through the mystical, the real way.”
“This,” the Pope concluded, “is a task I ask of you, please. Demasculinize the Church.”
A New Sin
The Pope is constantly making up new sins. This one aligns with the communist social engineer’s attacks on the so-called patriarchy.
Coincidentally, it coincides with the communist movement against men, especially white men, claiming they’re too masculine and toxic and the patriarchy must be taken down. They seem to think women should be in charge of the world, which would somehow be better. So far, there is no evidence of that.
Suppose for a moment that we speak of the church as feminine?
“Bride of Christ”
Men love your wives as Christ loved the church
You are Peter/rock (masculine form) on this rock (feminine form) I will build my church…
So what does that have to do with “demasculinizing anything.
Does the pope want Jesus now to be the daughter of God, instead of the Son of God?
Does the pope want to change a pastor is to be a man, to a pastor must be a woman married to only one man? Is the pope planning on transitioning to a woman?
1 Timothy 3 This saying is trustworthy: If anyone aspires to become an overseer, he desires a noble task. 2 It is necessary, then, for the overseer to be above reproach, the husband of only one wife, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach, 3 not a drunkard, not a violent man but gentle, not quarrelsome, not a lover of money. 4 It is necessary that he manage his own household well, with all dignity making sure that his children obey him. 5 (If a man does not know how to manage his own household, how will he take care of God’s church?) 6 He must not be a recent convert, or he might become conceited and fall into the same condemnation as the Devil. 7 In addition, he must have a good reputation with those outside the church, so that he may not fall into disgrace and the Devil’s trap.
M. Dowling is correct in effectively pointing out this is nonsense.
If the Roman Catholic Church had not messed up its Formal Principle a long time ago, the nonsense of this pope would not be possible.
Christians hold to the Formal Principle – Scripture Alone (Sola Scriptura)
Those that corrupted the Church added human reason, church councils and the pope ‘speaking from the chair’ (official statement) changing the organization from following God alone, to a human based organization and subject to sinful thinking, and this red pope is displaying it in spades.
Sounds like Frankie the Red wants more women to have a say so they can pave the way for abortion. That would get females back in the pews.
No, the church is not a woman. In relationship to Christ it assumes a submissive role but that is not the same thing. Where did you study theology? Romper Room?
I hope you are addressing the “pope” and not the author.
I was taught the body of the church was neutral. I think the pope needs some work on doctrine.