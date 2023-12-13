The Pope Begs Theologians, “Please De-Masculinize the Church”

The Red Pope recently received members of the International Theological Commission (ITC) at the Vatican, where he told the gathering of theologians that “the Church is a woman.” He said the Church is “female” and needs to be “demasculinized.”

I always think of God the Father and Jesus Christ as the head of the church, and they are masculine men. I was taught the body of the Church is everyone. To me, the church is neutral. That’s what I was taught in Catholic school from PK through College.

The ITC was established by Pope Paul VI within the then-Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 1969 to assist the Vatican in examining crucial doctrinal issues. It consists, at any given time, of 30 theologians who serve a five-year term on the Commission. Women have served on the panel since 2004, but never more than two at a time until 2014, when Pope Francis named a record five women to the ITC. In the current membership of the Commission, five again are women.

Okay, that should be enough feminizing, but no, he wants more.

“We must progress on this! Women have a different capacity for theological reflection than we men,” the Pope said. “At the next meeting of the nine Cardinals, we will reflect on the female dimension of the Church.”

“The Church is female,” Francis reiterated, “and if we do not understand what a woman is, what the theology of a woman is, we will never understand what the Church is. One of our great sins has been masculinizing the Church. And this is not resolved through ministerial means; that’s another thing. It is resolved through the mystical, the real way.”

“This,” the Pope concluded, “is a task I ask of you, please. Demasculinize the Church.”

A New Sin

The Pope is constantly making up new sins. This one aligns with the communist social engineer’s attacks on the so-called patriarchy.

Coincidentally, it coincides with the communist movement against men, especially white men, claiming they’re too masculine and toxic and the patriarchy must be taken down. They seem to think women should be in charge of the world, which would somehow be better. So far, there is no evidence of that.

